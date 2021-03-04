EDC Blockchain Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $448,758.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,115.45 or 0.99884522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00039088 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00086633 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003213 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.