Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Holdings Lowered by Rare Infrastructure Ltd

Rare Infrastructure Ltd trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473,156 shares during the quarter. Edison International comprises about 6.2% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned about 0.56% of Edison International worth $133,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,982,000 after buying an additional 2,179,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,496 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Edison International by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after acquiring an additional 868,333 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Edison International by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 555,434 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,360,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EIX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.99. 46,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,630. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

