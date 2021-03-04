EDP Renováveis’ (EDRVF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EDRVF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,854. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

