Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,551 shares of company stock worth $29,248,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,331,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

