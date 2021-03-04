EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Short Interest Down 37.2% in February

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 804,100 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the January 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:EH opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. EHang has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $129.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.69.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EHang will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

