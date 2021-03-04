eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in eHealth by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in eHealth by 757.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of eHealth by 829.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter.

EHTH stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,981. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $151.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

