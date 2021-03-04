eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Trading Down 6.5%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.02 and last traded at $52.08. Approximately 840,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,594,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. Research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

