Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 284.60 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 284.60 ($3.72). 27,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,576,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.80 ($3.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 284.60.

About Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG)

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ei Group plc (EIG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ei Group plc (EIG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.