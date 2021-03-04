Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eidos Therapeutics were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EIDX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of EIDX opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.12 and a beta of -0.16. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $132.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $2,938,880.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franco Valle sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.45, for a total value of $219,161.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

