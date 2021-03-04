Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EFGSY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eiffage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EFGSY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. Eiffage has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $21.27.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

