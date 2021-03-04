Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s stock price fell 13.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.92. 502,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 511,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $74.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.