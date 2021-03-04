El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LOCO opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $718.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

