Elamachain (ELAMA) Market Cap Hits $27.59 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Elamachain has a total market cap of $27.59 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.36 or 0.00777110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00032003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,476,625 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

