Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.16, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 162.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 21.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

