Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s current price.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.