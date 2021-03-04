Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

Elastic stock opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.71. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $29,450,430.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,765,618.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,102,464 shares of company stock worth $158,507,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,426,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after acquiring an additional 93,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,235,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Elastic by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 553,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

