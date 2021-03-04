Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Truist started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,102,464 shares of company stock valued at $158,507,809. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after purchasing an additional 925,846 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Elastic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 645,516 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Elastic by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 395,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

