Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 31,259.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Elastic by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Elastic by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Elastic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,761,257.82. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $29,450,430.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,618,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,102,464 shares of company stock valued at $158,507,809 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $131.62 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

