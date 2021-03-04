Elastos (ELA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.82 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. Elastos has a market cap of $48.31 million and $4.82 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00005957 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006644 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003226 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastos

