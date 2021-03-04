Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.48

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $12.27. Electromed shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 106,694 shares.

ELMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $104.57 million, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 210.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

