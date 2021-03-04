Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the January 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Electromedical Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 105,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,553. Electromedical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Get Electromedical Technologies alerts:

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc develops bioelectronic medicine therapy device. The company's products include WellnessPro Plus which is used to treat chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Electromedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.