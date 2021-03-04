Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the January 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Electromedical Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 105,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,553. Electromedical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.12.
About Electromedical Technologies
Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Electromedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.