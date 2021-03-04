Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ EA opened at $133.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,055 shares of company stock worth $16,618,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

