Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

EFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.71.

Shares of EFN stock traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.90. 2,898,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,861. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.96 and a 52-week high of C$14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

