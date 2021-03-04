Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of ELEEF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 1,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,151. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

