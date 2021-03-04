Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,906,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414,181 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.22% of Element Solutions worth $228,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,138,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 39,241 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE ESI opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

