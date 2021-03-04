Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) Shares Gap Up to $128.70

Shares of Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.70 ($1.68), but opened at GBX 134.80 ($1.76). Elementis plc (ELM.L) shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 436,230 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £763.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38.

Elementis plc (ELM.L) Company Profile (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Elementis plc (ELM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis plc (ELM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.