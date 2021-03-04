Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ELKEF has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ELKEF remained flat at $$3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. Elkem ASA has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $3.45.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products and Carbon. Its products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

