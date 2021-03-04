Elrond Market Capitalization Reaches $2.44 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and $345.22 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $142.90 or 0.00304324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00062128 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $969.37 or 0.02064459 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,294,942 coins and its circulating supply is 17,063,226 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

