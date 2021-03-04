Elysian (ELY) Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. Elysian has a total market cap of $113,884.16 and $104,383.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.85 or 0.00763810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00032027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00044103 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

