eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.35. 2,784,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,751,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Specifically, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 52,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $213,495.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $532,565.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,590.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,151,440 shares of company stock worth $7,192,602 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $293.63 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eMagin by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in eMagin by 60.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

