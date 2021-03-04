Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $248.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 585,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 408,248 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,922,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 137,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.