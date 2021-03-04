Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
EMKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $248.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.24.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 585,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 408,248 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,922,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 137,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
