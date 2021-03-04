EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Trading Down 8.5%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s share price dropped 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 990,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 732,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

EMKR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on EMCORE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $227.37 million, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,922,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 137,789 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 585,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 408,248 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 313,093 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

