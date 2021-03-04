Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Reduced by South State CORP.

South State CORP. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $89.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

