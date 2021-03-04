Emilio Hirsch Acquires 20,000 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Emilio Hirsch purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emilio Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaleyra alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Emilio Hirsch purchased 20,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $397,600.00.

KLR traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,927. The company has a market capitalization of $501.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLR. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kaleyra by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.