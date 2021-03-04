Eminer (EM) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eminer has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $840,398.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.35 or 0.00749887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00060534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043416 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

