Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $3.72. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 81,033 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $163.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

