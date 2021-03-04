Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.12

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $53.10 million and $467,782.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.93 or 0.00467272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00070100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00078129 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00083842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.26 or 0.00470103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00050895 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

