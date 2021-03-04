Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.09) to ($2.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

ENTA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 177,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,235. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.