Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 503,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Enbridge worth $102,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after buying an additional 38,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

