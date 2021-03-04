Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENDP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

ENDP traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 177,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,450. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Endo International by 151.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 36.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

