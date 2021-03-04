Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $23.54 million and approximately $84,643.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.94 or 0.00423093 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006121 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00038311 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,886.57 or 0.04012143 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00040359 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.