Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,511 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enel Chile by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Enel Chile by 8,779.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 723,497 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enel Chile by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 145,259 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enel Chile by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

ENIC stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.