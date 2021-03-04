Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Down 35.8% in February

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the January 28th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ENLAY stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 362,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.66. Enel has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

ENLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

