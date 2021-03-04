Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.45

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.45 and last traded at C$9.28, with a volume of 707927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$834.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.