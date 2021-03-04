Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.45

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.45 and last traded at C$9.28, with a volume of 707927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.84.
A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$834.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.38.
About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)
Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.
