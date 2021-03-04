Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $77.34 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Energi has a market cap of $77.34 million and $2.81 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00004136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00304037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00066644 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $981.74 or 0.02027719 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,618,960 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

