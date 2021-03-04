Energo (TSL) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Energo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $190,546.25 and approximately $1,710.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Energo Profile

Energo (TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

