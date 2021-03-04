Energy Recovery (ERII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $972.21 million, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $357,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 974,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,928,934.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $28,596.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,941 shares of company stock worth $3,762,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

