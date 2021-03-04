Energy Recovery (ERII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ERII opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $972.21 million, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $18.60.
In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $357,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 974,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,928,934.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $28,596.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,941 shares of company stock worth $3,762,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.
Featured Story: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.