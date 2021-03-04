Energycoin Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Energycoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Energycoin has a market cap of $235,777.46 and $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006222 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

