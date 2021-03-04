Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $1.37 on Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 135.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.24 or 0.00772379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00032437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00044613 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.