EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.88

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 75085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 271.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 294,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 875,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 179,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 138,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.